Shane Stant, the Hit Man Who Attacked Nancy Kerrigan, Reveals Initial Plan Was to Cripple Her

The man who delivered a blow to Nancy Kerrigan’s leg before the 1994 Winter Olympics in an attack that shook the sports world has revealed the initial plan was to leave her crippled.

Shane Stant, 46, has spoken to Inside Edition, 24 years after he followed the beloved figure skater as she left the ice and struck her with a collapsible baton. The controversy has been thrust back into the spotlight with the release of the movie, I, Tonya.

“Nobody could have foreseen how huge it would’ve become, no one,” Stant said in his interview with Inside Edition, which will air in full on Thursday.

Stant admitted there had been talk of him causing more injury to the star, but that he’d balked at the suggestion.

“There was initial talk of cutting her Achilles tendon, which obviously would cripple her,” he said. “I didn’t think it was necessary. I wasn’t willing to do that on top of that.”

Kerrigan recovered from her injury and won a spot on the Olympic team just weeks later.

Stant, then 22, was hired by a close friend of Tonya Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, to carry out the attack. The men were arrested and served time. Stant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and spent 18 months in prison.

Harding, who was Kerrigan’s rival on the ice, has denied any involvement in the attack.

