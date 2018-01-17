Some Columbus residents still waiting for neighborhoods to be plowed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There was another round of school closings on Wednesday in Central Ohio, including Columbus City Schools (CCS).

School official said they decided to cancel class due to snowy streets and sidewalks. All after-school activities were also cancelled.

“It’s pretty treacherous and this is pretty typical,” said Clintonville resident Molly Farrell.

WEATHER ALERT: Classes are CANCELLED at all Columbus City Schools today (1/17) due to conditions on neighborhood streets and sidewalks. More updates to come later this morning. — ColumbusCitySchools (@ColsCitySchools) January 17, 2018

She said the condition of her street, still covered in snow, is unacceptable.

“I just have a lot of questions. I’m just curious. Why is it that the roads on the side streets never get plowed and we’d rather close the schools and keep children home and keep them from learning instead of plow the streets?” said Farrell.

Parent Beth Marsh said her street is also still difficult to navigate and understands why CCS decided to cancel class.

“A lot of the parents I think are frustrated,” she said. “For this many days after the snow, I was kind of surprised.”

School officials said they’ve been in close contact with the Columbus Department of Public Service (DPS), citing the work they’ve done on neighborhood roads on Wednesday will help ensure that class can resume on Thursday.

“It does seem to be taking longer than what I remember in the past,” said Marsh.

Columbus DPS said crews started working on priority 3 streets overnight. About 50 plows were on city roads on Wednesday, working 12-hour shifts.

“Columbus is a major city now. It’s not a cow town anymore,” said Farrell. “This is a big city and the kind of things that we need to function are having our streets plowed three or four days after a snow storm…and I’m wondering why we don’t have that.”

Columbus DPS is asking residents to use off street parking if you can or to park as close to the curb as possible, so that plows can get through.