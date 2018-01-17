Toledo police kill dog while responding to stove fire

By Published:

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — Police in Toledo say an officer shot and killed a dog they say attacked him as he responded to a stove fire.

Police Sgt. Kevan Toney says the dog charged the officer after he went into the home Tuesday afternoon to make sure everyone was out. The dog bit the officer’s leg and latched onto his arm. Toney says an officer has to make a decision quickly when a dog “is attached to your arm.”

He says the officer suffered lacerations, but is expected to return to duty.

The dog’s owner tells WTOL-TV the American Pit Bull Terrier, “Duke,” was his emotional support animal and shouldn’t have been killed.

Police say the case will be reviewed, and that the family could be charged because the dog wasn’t restrained.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s