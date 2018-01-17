Turkish Garbage Collectors Open Library with Books Abandoned as Trash

Deborah Hastings, Deborah Hastings Published: Updated:

Garbage collectors in Turkey have created a massive public library from books consigned to the trash heap.

In a brick-walled factory at the Ankara sanitation department, more than 6,000 volumes now line bookcases, all of them available for free to members of the public.

For months, trash collectors have been saving books left in garbage bins and on the street, instead of sending them along to landfills.

“We started to discuss the idea of creating a library from these books. And when everyone supported it, this project happened,” said Alper Tasdelen, the mayor of Cankaya, where the library is located.

The book repository now has a children’s section with comic books, and a wing of scientific research tomes. Tourists can also find volumes in French and English.

The city’s garbage collectors were troubled by the sheer numbers of books they found deserted and abandoned. Why would someone throw out something that feeds the soul and transforms lives?

“Before, I wished that I had a library in my house,” said 32-year-old garbage man Serhat Baytemur. “Now we have a library here,” he told state media.

The library’s inventory has grown so large, books are now shared with schools, prisons and educational programs.

“Village school teachers from all over Turkey are requesting books,” the mayor said, CNN reported. The city has also hired a full-time manager for the library.

A lounge has been opened for readers who like to sip tea while perusing volumes. Chess boards are also available.

On any given day, the library is full of youngsters’ voices belonging to students and children of municipal employees.

RELATED STORIES


A Library, a 3-D Printer and Volunteers Create Prosthetic for Little Girl: ‘It’s My New Hand!’


Man Returns Stolen Library Book 35 Years Later – With Author’s Autograph Inside


9-Year-Old Girl Sells Lemonade to Stop Her Local Library From Closing

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s