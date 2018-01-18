2018 U.S. Olympic biathlon team

The men’s U.S. Biathlon team competing in PyeongChang is full of Olympic experience. Reigning 20km individual world champion Lowell Bailey and his U.S. teammate Tim Burke are both making their fourth Olympic appearance in PyeongChang. Their teammates Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Russell Currier are competing in their second Olympic Winter Games after debuting four years ago for the U.S. in Sochi.

In contrast, the women’s team consists primarily of Olympic newcomers, however many of them come from strong Olympic stock. Susan Dunklee, daughter of two-time U.S. Olympic cross-country skier Stan Dunklee, is the sole Olympic veteran for the U.S. women, having made her debut in Sochi. Dunklee made U.S. Biathlon history when she landed on the world championship podium last year with the silver medal in the mass start. It was the first time a U.S. woman had won a medal at worlds.

Also on the U.S. team is Emily Dreissigacker, the daughter of U.S. Olympic rowers Dick Dreissigacker and Judy Greer, is the latest member of her family to make an Olympic appearance. Her sister Hannah represented the U.S. in Sochi in biathlon.

Coming from one of the most famous U.S. Winter Olympian families, Joanne Reid appears in her first Olympics in PyeongChang. Reid is the daughter of Olympic speed skater Beth Heiden and niece to five-time Olympic speed skating gold medalist Eric Heiden.

Clare Egan and Maddie Phaneuf, also making their first trip to the Olympics, round out the U.S. women’s team.

U.S. Men’s Olympic Biathlon Team

Lowell Bailey

Sean Doherty

Tim Burke

Leif Nordgren

Russell Currier

U.S. Women’s Olympic Biathlon Team

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Joanne Reid

Maddie Phaneuf

Emily Dreissigacker