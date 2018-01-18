Are Marla Maples and Donny Deutsch a Couple? Trump’s Ex Spotted With One of His Loudest Critics

Is President Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples dating one of his most outspoken critics?

A source confirmed to Inside Edition that Maples has been out on two dates with TV personality Donny Deutsch, a frequent guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“He is a vulgar human being,” Deutsch once said on the show. “He’s vulgar to look at; he’s disgusting the way he behaves himself as the president.”

Diners were shocked to see the Trump-bashing Deutsch and the president’s second wife dining together at Manhattan’s Polo Bar, located just one block away from Trump Tower.



Trump and Deutsch were once pals, even appearing on each other’s shows in the past.

But Deutsch has clearly changed his opinion of the real estate tycoon.

“Our president is not only racist, he’s not only stupid, he’s not only imbalanced — he’s evil,” he said after Trump’s reported ‘s***hole’ remark last week.

Last June, he declared: “Enough is enough with this disgusting, vulgar man!”

Addressing the president directly, Deutsch added: “You are a bully and you are doing disgusting things to this country.”

Maples is Tiffany Trump’s mother. She and Donald were married for six years before divorcing in 1999.

