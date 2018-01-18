CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A Cincinnati-based car dealer is now offering its own subscription service, allowing drivers to switch between new cars whenever they’d like.

Jeff Wyler’s FastLane program is the first of its kind in the U.S., according to WLWT. Members are allowed to choose any vehicle they want from a pre-selected fleet, and a FastLane employee will deliver the vehicle anywhere in the service area.

The membership fee, at $850 a month, includes maintenance and insurance costs.

So, choose a sporty convertible for a date night, a truck for projects around the house, and an SUV for a weekend trip with the kids.

In addition to the month-to-month fee, there is also a one-time payment of $500. The dealership officially began receiving applications last week.