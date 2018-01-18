With Cincinnati car subscription service, drivers can switch vehicles whenever they want

By Published: Updated:

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A Cincinnati-based car dealer is now offering its own subscription service, allowing drivers to switch between new cars whenever they’d like.

Jeff Wyler’s FastLane program is the first of its kind in the U.S., according to WLWT. Members are allowed to choose any vehicle they want from a pre-selected fleet, and a FastLane employee will deliver the vehicle anywhere in the service area.

The membership fee, at $850 a month, includes maintenance and insurance costs.

So, choose a sporty convertible for a date night, a truck for projects around the house, and an SUV for a weekend trip with the kids.

In addition to the month-to-month fee, there is also a one-time payment of $500. The dealership officially began receiving applications last week.

There will also be a “Prime” membership for $1,500 a month.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s