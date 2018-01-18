Columbus City Schools prepares for possible influx of ECOT students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is preparing for the possibility of 1,200 former ECOT students enrolling in Columbus City Schools.

Columbus City Schools estimates that there are around 1,200 students displaced by ECOT that could come into the district. That’s 10% of ECOT’s 12,000 students.

The district plans to add special evening and weekend hours at its Central Enrollment Center to give families an opportunity to come in and enroll. Families can also start on their own on the district’s website.

CCS says it is still developing a larger plan to address logistical and record-keeping needs should there be a major influx. District spokesperson Scott Varner said one of the district’s challenges will be getting complete and up-to-date records and transcripts from ECOT in order to accurately place students.

The district will send the following letter to impacted families in Columbus:

Dear ECOT Families, Your student’s virtual success can be found in Columbus City Schools. Our records indicate that your child has been attending the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT), and with the recent announcement of its closing, Columbus City Schools invites you to enroll in our growing District. We don’t want your child to miss a moment of their educational experience. Our educators are ready to keep them on track and provide the educational and emotional support they need during this transition and beyond. Columbus City Schools is hosting special enrollment events for ECOT families on Thursday, January 25, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, January 27, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Counselors will be on hand to meet with you during your enrollment appointment, to review your child’s transcript, develop an individualized graduation plan, and provide information on the various opportunities available for your child in CCS. Students in Kindergarten – 7th grade will be enrolled into a traditional school setting, with placement based on your home address. Depending on location, your student would be eligible for bus service

Students in 8th grade – 12th grade have the opportunity to enroll in either a traditional school setting or into our Virtual Credit Advancement Program (VCAP). We’ve included more information about VCAP with this letter. All families have the opportunity to participate in the School Choice Lottery for the 2018-19 school year. High School and Middle School Lottery applications are being accepted until February 28, 2018. Elementary School Lottery applications will be accepted February 7th – March 30th. Families have the opportunity to apply for up to three schools, should they desire a school other than the school of address. We want to get your student back in class and back to learning quickly. At Columbus City Schools, we value all of our city’s students and their academic success. We will be working diligently to help families recover from this unfortunate situation. We hope that you will take advantage of the opportunity as Columbus City Schools has a vast array of traditional and alternative schools to meet the needs of your child. Columbus City Schools is always here for you. Call our FACTline at 614.221-FACT (3228) to find answers to your questions. Begin your enrollment process by visiting www.ccsoh.us and click on ENROLL TODAY.

Ohio’s Department of Education says that no ECOT student should feel pressured to drop out of school altogether and that it’s prepared to help families identify other options.