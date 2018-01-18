Columbus makes list of 20 possible locations for Amazon’s next headquarters

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Amazon announced the list of the 20 finalist locations for its next headquarters and Columbus made this list.

According to CNBC, Columbus is among the final 20 cities that have the potential to be the location of Amazon’s next headquarters.

The full list includes:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

At an appearance with JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer John Minor in October, Gov. John Kasich said records of what Ohio has offered to lure a company are always available once the deal is done. That was the case with state development pitches even before JobsOhio was created.

“Everything is an open book,” he said. “You want to see what we’ve offered to Amazon when it came to getting their cloud-computing (center) or any of the things that we offer … all these things are there for you to take a look at.”

Minor confirmed that Ohio had pitched Amazon on bringing its second headquarters to the state. “At the right time, we’ll certainly disclose what those credits and other forms of assistance are,” he said.

JobsOhio spokesman Matthew Englehart said all JobsOhio projects are competitive with other states, and the nonprofit doesn’t share any company’s proprietary information or its competitive negotiation position during ongoing project discussions.

While Columbus released records and emails with some basic details of its bid and internal conversations, it referred AP’s request for the full Amazon proposal to Columbus 2020, a nonprofit. Columbus 2020 and the city of Cleveland both declined to release specifics, citing confidential or trade secrets. Cincinnati asked the news service to narrow its request, saying the language was too broad. It was continuing to process the request Thursday.