Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates birth of baby hippo

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL (WFLA) – Disney’s Animal Kingdom announced the birth of a Nile hippopotamus on Sunday.

The park made the announcement on their official blog.

The hippo is the first born at the park in 13 years.

The baby was born at mother, Tuma. Animal care staff is giving Tuma and the calf plenty of room to nurse and bond, so the gender of the calf may not be known for some time.

Tuma and the calf can be seen on the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride and also during the Wild Africa Trek experience at Animal Kingdom.

