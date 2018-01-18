Family Makes Isolated ‘Flu Room’ for Stricken Son to Keep Virus From Getting Out

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

As a dangerous flu plagues America, it may not be a bad idea to quarantine someone close to you who may be suffering from the virus with a designated room in the home. 

Zachary Ginsburg, 27, is suffering from the flu and has been in strict isolation by his family. His mother, Randy, is the designated caregiver because she’s the only one who’s had a flu shot.

Inside Edition asked Dr. Mike Varshavski to check in on the family and see how they are doing. 

He says someone should be a designated person to go in and out of the room so the germs do not spread. The designated person should also wash their hands — front and back — as often as possible. 

The flu virus is tough and it can live for up to 24 hours on hard surfaces.

Think about what you encounter every day of your life without even realizing it — door handles, bus handles, cash machines, items at the store, elevator buttons — that can easily spread the virus with only a touch.

Dr. Varshavski recommends getting a flu shot, washing your hands thoroughly and keeping your hands away from your face if you exposed them to areas that are potentially filled with germs. 

RELATED STORIES


Mom of 2 Dies a Day After Being Diagnosed With the Flu: ‘Her Death… Has Devastated Us All’


From Crushed Garlic to Apple Cider Vinegar, the Best Remedies to Fight the Flu


Father Fights Through Flu, Keeps Working to Support His Family, Ends Up Deathly Ill

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s