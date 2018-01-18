CARROLL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) – Virginia State Police are warning drivers to use caution while out on the roadways on Thursday.

Officials said around 7:45 am, Virginia State Police responded to multiple over-turned tractor-trailers on I-77 near mm 2 in Carroll County.

All of the tractor-trailers were traveling North when they were blown over by high winds. Officials said none of the drivers was injured.

State Police warn drivers needing to travel through this stretch of I-77 are advised to continue with extreme caution or seek an alternate route until the winds calm down.