DELTONA, FL — A 6-year-old boy was caught on camera snatching a package from a Florida home in a shocking heist.

A car with tinted windows was seen pulling up to the residence on Monday when a child jumped out of the vehicle and scooped up the package.

Two days later, police arrested 20-year-old Santana Lindsey for burglary, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers say she’s the child’s caretaker and now stands accused of turning him into a pint-sized porch pirate.

The homeowner said the package swiped by the boy was a $30 garage door opener battery.

The suspect removed the battery from the car she was driving and gave it to detectives, according to reports. The battery was later returned to its rightful owner.

