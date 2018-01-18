Porch pirate theft trend hits new low as Florida cops say boy, 6, is forced to steal package

By Published: Updated:

DELTONA, FL — A 6-year-old boy was caught on camera snatching a package from a Florida home in a shocking heist.

A car with tinted windows was seen pulling up to the residence on Monday when a child jumped out of the vehicle and scooped up the package.

Santana Lindsey, 20, of Deltona, was arrested Wednesday.

Two days later, police arrested 20-year-old Santana Lindsey for burglary, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers say she’s the child’s caretaker and now stands accused of turning him into a pint-sized porch pirate.

The homeowner said the package swiped by the boy was a $30 garage door opener battery.

The suspect removed the battery from the car she was driving and gave it to detectives, according to reports. The battery was later returned to its rightful owner. 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s