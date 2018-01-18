Reynoldsburg robotic students make modified toys to help kids with disabilities

REYNOLDSBURG , OH (WCMH) — Local high school students are modifying electronic toys to help children with disabilities.

Reynoldsburg High School e-STEM Academy’s Robotics Team is using the skills they have learned to give back to their community.

The first toy modified by the students does not have a name yet, but their project does–It is called Tobi’s Toys. Junior Abby Hoferkamp is one of the student team leaders.

“It has always been one of those things where I am a very caring person, I want to give back, I want to help other people. So when we really talked about this I wanted to be a part of it because it is something I love to do,” Hoferkamp said.

This is her third year in robotics, but said it is the first year students in the “Fab Lab” brainstormed the idea and began modifying electronic toys for children with disabilities.

She demonstrated what they have done with an electronic bear.

“What we did is cut open the toy, then found the circuit board and added wires out of the toy. We connected a large button, so a child with disabilities who cannot necessarily squeeze the toy to do its function can now just tap the button,” Hoferkamp said.

Their mascot, called Tobi, was designed by a student and all of the students wear tee-shirts with his graphic design.

“The skills that students use for building robots are used in programs like Tobi’s Toys and adapting toys helps others in the community,” said coach and parent Renee Coley.

She and her teacher-husband Jim started the robotics program seven years ago.

She said these are skills and a sense of giving that will last students a lifetime.

If you want to donate electronic toys or money for supplies you can get more information about the program at their website: techdiff4085.org