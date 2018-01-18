Singing Principal Chad Caddell Parodies Taylor Swift Song to Tell Students About Snow Day

This Kentucky principal is teaching his students an important lesson about having fun.

Chad Caddell, the principal of Union Pointe Academy in Florence, changed the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” to tell his students – through song – that school would be closed Jan. 16 due to bad weather.

“Morning families, how you been? I must tell you an unbelievable thing,” he sings in a video shared to Facebook. “Frigid, freezing, bitter cold, weatherman he saying wind chills drop, up in this place, rub Chapstick all over you face, school is closed and that’s the case.”

The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times since it was shared on the school’s page Monday.

It’s not the first time Caddell has shared a weather update through song; he’s earned a reputation for releasing a personalized tune every time there’s a snow day. Before the Taylor Swift video, he released versions of songs by Mariah Carey and Garth Brooks to tell students there would be no school.

He told InsideEdition.com that the idea started three years ago, when he was – unsurprisingly – a drama teacher at another school.

“We had gone on about a two-week stretch where we had snow days just day after day after day,” he said. “Parents were losing their minds… so we were like, ‘How can we make this fun and bring some joy to this?'”

So he took Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and created “Snowhemian Rhapsody.”

“The parents loved it and I said to myself at that point if I ever became a principal, I would want to bring that same kind of joy and fun into the culture of my school,” he said.

This is his first year as principal, and he’s kept that promise. The school has had three snow days so far this winter, and he’s performed a song each time. Each one takes him about 15 to 20 minutes to write.

His renditions are such a hit that he now gets suggestions for his next song from people on Facebook: “Every day, like hundreds of them.”

Some fans have suggested raps, while others want Broadway numbers. But whatever Caddell is singing, he hopes it delights his students.

“Some say, ‘Mr. Caddell, you’re just crazy man,'” he said. “They’re like… ‘Are you really a principal or is this some type of like a game show with undercover cameras and at some point you’re going to reveal to us the truth?’

“But they love it. They really get a kick out of it.”

