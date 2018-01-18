Upper Arlington police officer arrested on solicitation charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Upper Arlington police officer was arrested last week, accused of soliciting a prostitute on Backpage.com.

According to court documents, Columbus police vice officers conducted the sting at the Varsity Inn at 1445 Olentangy River Road.

A decoy ad was placed on Backpage.com in the ‘dating’ section. The decoy officer used the ad to get men to contact her.

Investigators said that after making contact by phone, Jeffrey W. Conrad knocked on the door of the decoy room.

Court documents continue:

Mr. Jeffrey W. Conrad was greeted at the door by Det Beine. Det Beine opened the door and Mr. Conrad stepped into the room. Det Beine stated so you found the place alright. Mr. Conrad replied, “yeah.” Oct. Beine then gave Mr. Conrad a hug and told him welcome. Mr. Conrad then stated, “you look good.” Det. Beine said thanks and asked, “so I didn’t disappoint you?” Mr. Conned stated, “no”. Det. Beine said, “I told you that I don’t post any of that fake crap like those other girls do.” Det. Beine then asked Mr. Conrad, ” so you just wanted?” Mr. Conrad stated, “a quick visit and asked if that was okay.” Det. Beine then said yeah that’s fine and asked if Mr. Conrad brought the donation. Mr. Conrad said he did and then placed the money on the desk. Det Beine then asked, “what was it again?” Mr. Conrad stated, ” forty”. Oct. Beine then repeated forty and said okay. Mr. Conrad asked, “is that okay?” Det. Beine then said yeah that’s perfect.

Police said Conrad was arrested after agreeing to oral sex.