Want to cuddle cats for a living? Now's your chance!

FILE: LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Stray kittens sit in a cat box at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on August 18, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, Ireland (WFLA) — A company in Ireland is looking to hire someone to shower little kittens with love and snuggled.

The Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery in Dublin, Ireland is looking for a cat cuddler.

The job description reads:

“The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time. They need to be softly spoke and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients. An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us.”

If your lifelong dream is to get paid to hug cats, you can send a resume and cover letter to this email address: hello@justcats.ie

Don’t wait until someone else claws the job from you, check it out right meow.

