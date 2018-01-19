10-Year-Old Halts Temper Tantrum to Hug Navy Brother Home From Deployment

The only thing that can stop this 10-year-old’s tantrum was her brother during a surprise trip home from Navy deployment.

Lundyn Harvey, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was filmed after preschool swinging her bag and yelling, “It’s not fair.”

But suddenly, she let out a high-pitched scream as she noticed her brother Markell, in full uniform, was standing behind her. And immediately, Lundyn’s mood changed.

“She had no idea Markell was home,” their mom, Tameia Harvey, told Caters News. “I couldn’t stop crying as they hugged.”

She explained that Markell, 20, has been away for the last six months with the Navy reserves and returned home last month.

“I was so excited to have him back for the holidays,” Tameia said. “We’re very blessed to all be back together.”

RELATED STORIES



Navy Dad Arriving Home From Deployment Pretends to Be Waiter To Surprise His Sons





Mother Lets Out Ear-Splitting Scream as Deployed Son Surprises Her





Marine Reunited With Photos From His Deployment That He Believed Were Lost a Decade Ago

