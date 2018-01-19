After JFK Airport Baggage Snafu, How to Keep Your Luggage From Getting Lost

A woman was living a nightmare after her luggage was missing for two weeks in the baggage mishap at one of the world’s busiest airports.

Anna Frankel lost her bags at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City following a snowstorm that lashed much of the country several weeks ago.

“I am very frustrated that I don’t have my stuff, it has been two weeks,” she told Inside Edition.

Frankel confronted JFK’s baggage staff, but it did little to ease her mind.

“I’m tired of it,” she said. “The communication has been terrible. People have been telling me conflicting stories.”

Dealing with lost luggage can be a headache, but there are things you can do to prevent a baggage nightmare.

One recommendation is to buy a tracking device, put it in your luggage, and the suitcase’s location will appear on a map. All you need to do is download a smartphone app to activate it.

It will make a chirping sound if you’re in a 200 foot radius. From there, you should be able to locate your bag easily.

Putting your bag in a slip-cover can also help you identify it. It also does double duty by protecting it from rain and snow if your suitcase ends up on the tarmac or in an airport flood.

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg told Inside Edition you shouldn’t rely solely on the paper name tags that airlines provide because they could tear and leave your bag without identification.

“Once they lose the outside tag, they don’t know whose bag it is,” he said. “They are sooner or later going to open your bag.”

He advises writing your name and number on a piece of tape that you stick to the inside of your bag. That way, the airline knows who to call.

A layover, especially one caused by bad weather, can lead to lost luggage, so if you want your bag to make the connecting flight, it’s always smart to book a longer layover.

Another tip is to avoid the airline all together.

Greenberg suggests using FedEx or a courier service to send the bags to your final destination.

You may be aware of smart luggage with built-in GPS and a lithium battery so you can charge your devices, but some airlines have banned them due to security concerns.

