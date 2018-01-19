As Flu Epidemic Spreads, the High-Tech Way to Contact a Doctor Without Leaving Your Home

Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Modern technology is allowing doctors to better serve their patients with a simple FaceTime session. 

An 8-year-old girl recently used an app on her mother’s smartphone to undergo a virtual examination by Dr. Matthew Faiman of the prestigious Cleveland Clinic. 

It is a high-tech way for sick patients to visit doctors, without spreading or exposing themselves to germs in medical offices or hospitals. It also helps doctors and nurses avoid exposure to this year’s dangerous strain of the flu.

“We are in the heart of the flu,” Dr. Faiman told Inside Edition of the technology’s benefits. “This is a perfect way [to examine].”

He added: “I am not going to be contagious to anyone nor are they going to be contagious to me,” he said. 

