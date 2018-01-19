At Larry Nassar Sentencing, Aly Raisman Brings Courtroom to Its Feet With Impassioned Victim Statement

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman made a surprise appearance in a Michigan courtroom Friday to face her abuser, former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

“You are so sick,” Raisman told him. “You took advantage of our passions and our dreams. I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I have regained my strength, that I am no longer a victim.

“I am a survivor. I am no longer that little girl you met in Australia, where you first began grooming and manipulating. You caused me a great deal of physical, mental and emotional pain. You never healed me.”

Raisman appeared with former teammate Jordyn Wieber. Both were members of “The Fierce Five” that won gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

“You made me uncomfortable and I thought you were weird,” Raisman continued. “But you were a doctor and I assumed I was the problem for thinking badly of you.”

More than 100 women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Nassar.

Inside Edition sat down with some of the victims.

Former gymnast Jennifer Hayes said she and her fellow competitors were scared of what might happen if they spoke up.

“We all feared,” she said. “Who was gonna believe us? A little girl against a champion doctor?”

During her testimony, Raisman asked Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to sentence Nassar to the “maximum extent of the law.

“And please, your honor, stress the need to investigate how this happened so that we can hold accountable those who empowered and enabled Larry Nassar,” she concluded. “So we can repair and once again believe in this wonderful sport.”

After her statements, the courtroom erupted into applause.

Nassar is already serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography, and additional decades will likely be added to that sentence following his conviction on seven counts of sexual assault.

He is currently being sentenced for seven counts of sexual assault. Victim statements began Tuesday and more than 100 people are expected to speak.

