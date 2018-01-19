Columbus man charged with embezzling $1.2 million from heating and cooling company

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is being charged with theft after reportedly embezzling $1.2 million from the company he worked for.

Anthony Romaker, 56, was the company controller for The Favret Heating and Cooling Company from 2006 until he was terminated on Oct. 4 2017.

Police say he fraudulently added income to his weekly pay from May 2008-Sept. 2017. He was arrested January 2018.

