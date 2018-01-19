Columbus Police looking for man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

Police say 35-year-old Jerome Washington is wanted for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering obscenity involving a minor. The victim is 15 years old.

Police say Washington said he would turn himself in and has not. He also sent nude video footage of himself to the teen, CPD says. Call police at 614-778-9706 or email tkelley@columbuspolice.org with any information about his whereabouts.

