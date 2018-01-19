CPD looking for men accused of stealing purses in Kroger parking lots

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for two people who are suspected in at least three recent thefts and robberies.

According to Columbus police, the suspects are tied to three cases at area Kroger stores.

On January 8, 2018 around 2:45pm, a 52-year-old woman was pushing a cart of groceries in the parking lot of the Kroger at 3600 Soldano Blvd. when the suspects stole her purse, according to police.

On January 14, 2018 at 5pm, at 63-year-old was loading groceries into her cart at the same Kroger. The suspects grabbed the purse from her cart, according to police. The woman then tried to chase the suspects.

On January 14 at 5:57pm, a woman was walking into the Kroger at 2161 Eakin Road when the suspects grabbed her purse and knocked her to the ground. Police said the suspects got into an older-model silver Buick.

The last case is considered a robbery because the victim was assaulted during the theft.

