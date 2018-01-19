David and Louise Turpin Taunted Their Children With Pizza and Pies Bought at Local Store: Report

Among the shocking details emerging from the disturbing “house of horrors” case in California is the allegation that David and Louise Turpin taunted their starving children with pizza and pies bought at a neighborhood store that they were forbidden to eat.

“They would buy apple pies [and] pumpkin pies, put them on counter, let the children to look at it, but not allow the children to eat the food,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said at a press conference.

The emaciated condition of the children is in sharp contrast with how the parents looked in court. David Turpin appeared overweight and his shackles were tight against his stomach.

Meanwhile, photos have surfaced of Louise Turpin when she was pregnant with her 13th child at age 47.

In the image, Louise Turpin is wearing a Mickey Mouse maternity shirt that reads “Embrace Your Bump.” Behind her is a pristine white crib.

Prosecutors say the baby, now 2 years old, is the only one of the 13 children who appeared well-fed and looked after.

At the Turpin’s home, a memorial of stuffed toys and balloons placed there by neighbors heartbroken by the nightmare said to have unfolded inside.

Now, people all over the world are wondering what will happen to the children, and what the future holds for them.



Six of the younger kids are being treated at Riverside University Medical Center.

“Folks are giving what they can and they’re giving generously and I believe it’s because they want these kids to know they are cared for and they are loved,” Erin Phillips of Riverside University Medical Center told Inside Edition.

The seven adult siblings are being treated at Corona Medical Center.

“I have my best nurses; I have my best physicians,” Marc Uffer of Corona Medical Center told Inside Edition. “They’re getting everything they need to get into a better place.”

Although they all attended their parents renewal of vows ceremony at a Vegas chapel — presided over by an Elvis impersonator — and made several trips to Disneyland, they know very little of the world.

Psychologist Rebecca Bailey says it’s important for the family to remain together.

“Allowing them to have access to relatives is also very important,” she told Inside Edition. “They have a big challenge in the next year: Deciding, finding who they are and where they want to go in their future

Investigators are poring over hundreds of journals kept by the children inside that house of horrors. The books are expected to be powerful evidence against their parents.

David and Louise Turpin pleaded not guilty to charges that include torture and child endangerment.

