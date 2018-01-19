Disabled man dies from hypothermia in home with no heat

NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana say an 84-year-old man has died from hypothermia and that his wife was hospitalized because her body temperature had dropped to troubling levels.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres tells The Advocate that deputies found Paul Maker around 11 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who routinely checked on the couple.

Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Gannon says the temperature in the house was approximately 20 degrees when authorities arrived. The coroner pronounced Maker dead upon arrival. Officials say Maker’s wife was taken to a hospital because her body temperature had dropped to troubling levels.

Torres says the couple were disabled and got around by using wheelchairs. Authorities say they feared using space heaters to heat the home due to the risk of fire.