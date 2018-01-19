Family: Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose, according to medical examiner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Tom Petty says the singer-songwriter died from an accidental overdose.

Petty died in October. His family says Petty was prescribed various pain medicines, including fentanyl patches.

Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as “Free Fallin,’” “Refugee” and “American Girl.” The Gainesville, Florida native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.