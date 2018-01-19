Former State Highway Patrol trooper sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing guns

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was sentenced to 30 days in prison and 3 years community control after being found guilty of theft while in office.

According to Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien, 48-year-old William Elschlager was indicted after two guns were found in his Marietta home. The firearms were found during a search related to another investigation.

The guns had been evidence during the time Elschlager worked for the Delaware County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Elschlager was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine.