CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Popcorn lovers, rejoice: It’s National Popcorn Day.

To celebrate, NBC4 has rounded up all the places you can get free or discounted popcorn:

Al’s Delicious Popcorn

Every day is National Popcorn Day at Al’s Delicious Popcorn, located at 1500 Bethel Road in Columbus. The gourmet popcorn shop offers free samples of more than 60 varieties of popcorn every day.

AMC Theaters

If you’re an AMC Stubs member, you can score a great deal on popcorn for the year at the theater chain. Stubs members can purchase the 2018 popcorn bucket for just $20.99 and get refills for just $4.49 all year long.

Cinemark

There’s no better pairing than popcorn and a movie. Cinemark loyalty members can redeem points for a free medium popcorn and they can also redeem points to purchase a 2018 refillable popcorn cup or tub.

Doc Popcorn

On Friday, Doc Popcorn customers can get 25% off all big pop bags (originally $10 before applying the discount) and tiny tins (originally $17.20 before applying the discount). Doc Popcorn is located in Polaris Fashion Place.

K’s Kernels

Stop by K’s Kernels on Granville Street in Columbus for a free snack-sized bag of Chicago Style popcorn. Customers can also buy one small bag of any variety of popcorn and get a second small bag half off.

Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres are selling refillable popcorn tubs at the Marcus Crosswoods and Pickerington Cinemas locations! The cost of the tub is $25 and refills are only $4 per visit, making it a great deal for popcorn lovers all year long. Magical Movie Rewards members can also get a large popcorn for the price of a regular-sized popcorn through the month of January.

Pam’s Market Popcorn

Celebrate the holiday with discounts at Pam’s Market Popcorn. Customers can take 50 cents off any bag of popcorn, $4 off any size tin and $2 off of any tin refill. Pam’s Market Popcorn is located at 955 E. Johnstown Road in Gahanna.

Regal Cinemas

On Friday, moviegoers can get traditional popcorn for half the price at Regal Cinemas. If you can’t make it Friday, Regal Cinemas Crown Club members can take half off popcorn every Tuesday, and they can take advantage of 15% off a large popcorn, large soft drink and nachos when all three are purchased together during the month of January with a mobile coupon. Click here for more details.

Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company (Westerville)

If you can’t make it to any of the theaters or stores on Friday, you can still celebrate National Popcorn Day on Saturday! Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company in Westerville will be offering buy one, get one bags (limit two per customer) as well as free portions of their original salt and butter popcorn.

NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our Friday Freebies articles. If you have a promotion or discount you’d like to share, please send an email to rgribble@wcmh.com.