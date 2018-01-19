Grandview Heights police investigating after high school student makes threat

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — Grandview Heights Police say they are investigating a “threat of violence” against Grandview High School made by a student.

The division of police says there is no credible evidence that the threat is real. Police officers and the school have investigated numerous individuals, including the student, according to a press release.

Officers will increase their presence at the school throughout the day.

