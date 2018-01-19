Happy Birthday to country music icon Dolly Parton

By Published:
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 2016 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WCMH) — Country music superstar Dolly Parton celebrates her 72nd birthday today.

Parton, who continues to make headlines for her music, was recently recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for the Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart and Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist.

“I’ve always just written from my heart,” she says. “I try not to dwell on just trying to be commercial and what’s a radio hit. Usually when an idea hits me, it comes from my heart.”

We hope it’s a great birthday Dolly!

 

