COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rock groups Journey and Def Leppard will be stopping in Columbus during their North American tour this summer.

According to a release, groups Journey and Def Leppard will be stopping at the Schottenstein Center, August 22, during their 58-city tour which kicks of May 21.

The bands will also be stopping in Cleveland, May 28, at Quicken Loans Arena, and will be in Cincinnati, May 30, at U.S. Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale beginning Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com.