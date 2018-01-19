Katharine Gallagher, 27, Dies of the Flu After Boyfriend Finds Her Unconscious in Bathroom

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

The nasty strain of the flu virus currently plaguing America has claimed dozens of lives nationwide. 

Among them is Katharine Gallagher, 27. Her death came with shocking speed, just a few days after she first showed symptoms. 

Her boyfriend, Brendan Carey, found her unconscious in their Tustin, Calif., bathroom on Dec. 5. Later that day, she was dead.

“People need to take this seriously,” Carey told Inside Edition. “It is just the flu, but it is not just the flu, and I am living testimony of having to find my girlfriend deceased.”

It was later revealed that Gallagher had severe acute bronchial pneumonia, a complication of the virus.

Her mother told People magazine that she did not have a flu shot before getting sick. 

The CDC has said that although a flu shot is not 100 percent effective, it can lessen someone’s chances of getting the virus by 10 to 60 percent. 

Some hospitals are inundated with patients experiencing the flu. One hospital in Loma Linda, Calif., set up a triage tent outside to deal with the surge of patients.

30 children have died from the flu epidemic.

RELATED STORIES


As Nasty Flu Virus Runs Amok, What All Americans Need to Know


From Crushed Garlic to Apple Cider Vinegar, the Best Remedies to Fight the Flu


Father Fights Through Flu, Keeps Working to Support His Family, Ends Up Deathly Ill

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s