Massachusetts Boy Pens Apology Letter to Cops for Prank Calling 911: ‘It Was a Really Bad Idea’

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A Massachusetts boy with a heavy conscience asked for forgiveness in a heartfelt note after causing a local police department some grief over a prank 911 call.

The unnamed boy wrote a handwritten letter to the Somerville Police Department to apologize for taking part in a series of prank calls made to 911 on Jan. 10, officials said.

“I did something bad,” the child wrote. “I called 911 for no reason.”

After the calls were made, Officer Randy Isaacs was dispatched to the school, where he spoke to the students’ parents and the children about the importance of dialing 911 only for emergencies.

One of the boys took the message especially to heart.

It was a really bad idea,” the child wrote. “I don’t know why I did it, all I know is that it was a bad idea and I will never ever do it unles (sic) it is a emerginsy (sic). I am very sorry for what I did.”

The boy delivered the letter by hand and the department posted it online.

He ended the letter by writing: “Thank you for everything you do to keep us safe.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s