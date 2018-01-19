Move Over Marty McFly, This Toddler Is an Ace on the Hoverboard

An 11-month-old Virginia toddler is having the time of her life as she shows off her sweet hoverboard skills inside her home.

With skills not seen since Marty McFly in Back to the Future Part II, Roxie looks like a pro. She can stand up on the device, and meanders around her parents’ living room.

In the video, she is seen pushing herself forward, backward and spinning around, all while keeping her balance.

Unlike Mike Tyson, who once famously fell off his hoverboard, Roxie has got the moves.

