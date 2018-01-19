One person killed in southeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person is dead after a crash on the southeast side of Columbus, Friday.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Courtright Road and Clarkston Avenue.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2am, as he was driving southbound on Courtright Road approaching Clarkston Avenue, the driver lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Emergency personnel with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

Police say the area is still closed while utility crews remove downed wires from the road.

Police continue to investigate.