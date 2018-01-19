One person killed in southeast Columbus crash

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person is dead after a crash on the southeast side of Columbus, Friday.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Courtright Road and Clarkston Avenue.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2am, as he was driving southbound on Courtright Road approaching Clarkston Avenue, the driver lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Emergency personnel with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

Police say the area is still closed while utility crews remove downed wires from the road.

Police continue to investigate.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s