Pres. Trump tells March for Life: ‘We are with you all the way’

(NBC News) Thousands rallied on the National Mall and marched on the U.S. Supreme Court Friday to show support for the anti-abortion cause.

This marks the 45th March for Life.

For the past nine years, Janice LePage has made the trip to Washington from St. Louis.

This day is special for her because of her kids.

“I have four. I have had three miscarriages. To me, I have seven, I have three up in heaven,” she says.

President Trump addressed the crowd live via satellite from the White House Rose Garden, stepping to the forefront of the anti-abortion movement.

He highlighted new rules and a new division he formed to handle complaints from healthcare workers refusing to perform medical procedures like abortion or assisted suicide.

“Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence, and that is the right to life,” the president said.

With the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, many feel Roe vs. Wade could be overturned in this generation.

Representative Jackie Speier disagrees and says women need the right to choose.

“There is something very painful to go through, an abortion,” she says. “My abortion was late-term at 17 weeks. It was not something that I…it was a very painful experience. And it was a fetus that was not going to survive outside of the womb, and I think there are so many stories like that.”

