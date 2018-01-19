Restaurants in UK, Ireland making cocktails using KFC gravy

FILE - This April 18, 2011, file photo shows a KFC restaurant in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland have released three recipes for cocktails using Kentucky Fried Chicken gravy.

They’re called the Gravy Mary, Southern Twist and Fingerlickin’ Sour.

If you’re feeling brave enough to try these cocktails, here are the ingredients for them. Click on the name of the cocktail for more information on how to make the drink  from KFC UK and Ireland’s YouTube page.

The Gravy Mary:

Ingredients:

  • 20ml KFC Gravy
  • 50ml vodka (optional)
  • 90ml tomato juice
  • 1 tsp horseradish cream
  • 20ml worcester sauce
  • 15ml lemon juice
  • Hot sauce
  • Paprika, celery salt, pepper
  • Highball glass
  • Ice
  • Celery
  • KFC Popcorn Chicken

The Southern Twist:

Ingredients:

  • 60ml KFC Gravy
  • 50ml bourbon
  • Lemon
  • Brown sugar
  • Parsley

The Fingerlickin’ Sour

Ingredients:

  • 60ml KFC Gravy
  • 240ml mezcal
  • 1 tbsp orange marmalade
  • 1 egg white
  • 25ml lemon juice
  • 15ml cherry liqueur
  • Lemon thyme spring
  • Coupette glass

