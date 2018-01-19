Sheriff’s office identifies officer who shot and killed teen in juvenile court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Joseph Haynes was shot and killed by Deputy Richard Scarborough.

Deputy Scarborough as assigned to security on the 5th floor of the Franklin County Juvenile Court Wednesday when he responded to a disturbance in courtroom 56, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Haynes and his mother became ‘very agitated and disruptive’ in the courtroom.

While they were being escorted from the courtroom, investigators said there was a fight involving Scarborough, Haynes and Haynes’ mother. During the fight, Scarborough was knocked to the ground and came under attack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Scarborough fired one shot, striking Haynes in the left side of the torso. Haynes was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:14pm.

The Sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.