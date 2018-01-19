Stormy Daniels’ Pal Details Porn Star’s First Meeting With Trump and Allegation Stormy Was Paid $130G Keep Quiet

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

The adult film star who was allegedly paid hush money to keep her relationship with President Trump secret may not be talking, but her friend is dishing on what she knows about the alleged rendezvous.

Stormy Daniels refused to say anything when a photographer caught up with her near her home outside Dallas this week. 

Alana Evans is a close friend of Daniels, who The Wall Street Journal says was paid $130,000 in hush money just before the 2016 election, to keep her relationship with Donald Trump quiet.

“I wanted people to know what I knew,” Evans told Inside Edition. 

Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, has called the allegations “outlandish” and a   “false narrative.” He says Trump never had an affair with stormy Daniels.

Evans, who’s also an adult film star, says she ran into Daniels right after she met Trump in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., according to The Wall Street Journal.

It was not long after Melania Trump gave birth to the president’s youngest son, Barron. 

Evans says Trump was pointing at Daniels and wanted to meet her. Later that night, Evans says Daniels called her from a hotel room. 

“Now Stormy was calling me with Donald and I could hear him,” Evans said. 

She said there is no question in her mind that it was Donald Trump, who she said “was talking through the speaking of the phone.” 

Evans said that Trump asked her to come over to “have some fun,” adding, “Let’s party.” 

She says she declined the invite and the next morning, Daniels filled her in on what she had missed. 

“I wanted the details and her response to me was, ‘Well, picture this, Donald Trump chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty whities…’ and I laughed and she laughed,” Evans recalled. 

The president’s attorney has issued a statement attributed to Daniels in which she denied having a sexual relationship with Donald Trump. He has called reports she received hush money completely false.

