Turpin Case: Clothes, Shoes and Toys Donated to 13 Siblings Saved From California ‘House of Horrors’

Community members are rallying around the 13 children who were allegedly held captive by their own parents inside their California home.

Dozens of shoes and sneakers, clothes, socks and toiletries have been donated to the children of David and Louise Turpin, who have been accused of starving, shackling and torturing them.

Candles, stuffed animals and notes of support were also left outside the home in Perris where police found the siblings living in absolute squalor earlier this week.

Neighbor Bonnie Briscoe said the community wanted to show the children that they cared.

“This is exactly who we are,” she told KCBS. “This is our neighborhood, this is what we do.”

The donations poured in after the Corona chamber of commerce announced that they would be accepting donations for the victims. On Friday, the donation page said all clothing and hygiene needs had been met, but monetary donations are still needed.

Anyone looking to donate can visit the page here.

Neighbors outside the home were overcome with emotion after hearing what the Turpin children allegedly endured inside.

The alleged victims, who are between 2 and 29 years old, were reportedly given just one meal a day and were allowed to shower once a year.

Their plight was revealed when a 17-year-old girl crawled out of a window Sunday morning and called 911 using a deactivated cell phone taken from the house. She told authorities that she and her 12 siblings were forced to live in filthy conditions, with some chained to the furniture.

The 12-year-old has the weight of the average 7-year-old, while the 29-year-old weighs just 82 pounds, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. Only the 2-year-old and the couple’s two dogs appeared to have been properly fed, he said.

Briscoe said she had no idea what was allegedly happening inside the home.

“To hear that they slept all day and they was up all night, I get it now why we did not see them. I get it,” she said.

The Turpins appeared in court for the first time Wednesday, where they entered not guilty pleas to numerous charges, including torture and child endangerment. Bail was set at $12 million each.

Their next court date is Feb. 23. If convicted of all charges, they could face a maximum sentence of between 94 years and life in prison.

To donate to the children’s care, visit the Corona chamber of commerce website. The Riverside University Health System has also created a Perris Sibling Support Fund.

