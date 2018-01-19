‘Well-Fed’ Dogs at Turpin ‘House of Horrors’ to Go Up for Adoption

A pair of surprisingly healthy and well-trained Maltese terriers that once belonged to David and Louise Turpin are being put up for adoption.

The 13 siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 29, were removed from the Perris “house of horrors” this week after having been allegedly starved, shackled and tortured.

They were reportedly given one meal a day, and the eldest, 29, weighed just 82 pounds when the victims were rescued, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said.

David and Louise Turpin appeared before a judge in a Thursday arraignment where they pleaded not guilty multiple counts of torture and abuse of their 13 children.

But two 1-year-old puppies in the home were found in remarkably good condition.

“The animals appear to be in very good shape,” City of Perris spokesman Joe Vargo told Inside Edition. “They are friendly, they’re active, they were well-fed, leash trained.”

Vargo explained that anyone can apply to the city to adopt the pups — one of which is named Fluffy — and qualified families will be placed in an adoption raffle. He said both the black Maltese and the white Maltese will be adopted together.

Anyone interested in adopting the puppies are asked to submit their name, address, phone number and email to cavila@cityofperris.org.

RELATED STORIES



Sister-in-Law of Man Accused of Shackling His Kids Says He Would Watch Her in the Shower





Teen Escapes From Home Where She and 12 Siblings Were Kept Shackled: Authorities





David and Louise Turpin Fed Kids Once a Day: Report

