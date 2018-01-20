610 WTVN host John Corby dies at 61

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Longtime Columbus radio host John Corby has died, according to 610 WTVN. He was 61.

He started as news director and morning show co-host at WNCI, and then was a personality on 610 WTVN from 1984-1994. He then left for KDKA in Pittsburgh before returning to WTVN in 1997 as an afternoon host, according to the radio station.

Funeral arrangements have not been determined. The radio station says on its website that Corby’s death Saturday morning was unexpected.

He leaves behind his wife, daughter, sister, and parents.

“We are beyond saddened with the sudden passing of John Corby,” said iHeartMedia Columbus President Brian Dytko, according to WTVN. “John was a special talent and a one of a kind broadcaster. He touched the lives of so many WTVN listeners in Central Ohio. John was not only a great broadcaster, but a great friend to many of us. His familiar voice, charm, and companionship every afternoon will be missed.”