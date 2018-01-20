Dayton, Ohio Air Force Museum closed due to government shutdown

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force temporarily closed due to government shutdown.

That’s according to a release sent Saturday afternoon.

All museum events and activities, including the museum’s Family Day program, have been suspended until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted.

If the museum reopens by Jan. 27, 2018, the Reds Caravan event will continue as planned.

The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.