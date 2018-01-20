Akron Police: School board member overdoses on fentanyl

AKRON, OH (AP) — Police in Ohio say a city school board member overdosed on fentanyl.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported Friday that police responded to a call about a man in a parking lot Thursday night when they discovered John Otterman unconscious in a car. Authorities say police found marijuana and a white substance that tested positive for fentanyl in the possession of the 57-year-old Akron Public Schools board member.

First responders administered naloxone to Otterman and transported him to a hospital.

Police say Otterman told them the drugs were his.

Court records show Otterman is charged with a misdemeanor drug abuse marijuana charge. He wasn’t charged for possessing fentanyl. Under Ohio’s Good Samaritan Law, people who overdose up to two times are offered immunity.

Otterman remained hospitalized and wasn’t available for comment.