Autopsy: Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Starter Roy Halladay #34 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on September 17, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL (AP) — An autopsy report says retired star pitcher Roy Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that an autopsy released Friday shows the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when he crashed his personal plane into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey on Nov. 7.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn’t identified a cause for the crash, so it is unclear whether the drugs played a role. A witness told investigators that Halladay’s ICON A5 climbed to between 300 and 500 feet (90 and 150 meters) before it went into a 45-degree dive and slammed into the water.

The body of the two-time Cy Young Award winner was found in the wreckage.

