‘Change can come:’ Hundreds gather for Columbus Women’s March

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Women’s March of 2018 in Columbus had speakers talking against sexual assault, harassment, and inequities in the work place, and also issues like the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Hundreds gathered at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, then marched down to the Ohio Statehouse and rallied.

A few organizers said this march empowered them.

“Change can come and women are the change,” said event organizer Courtney Martin.

“To see everyone come out like this is really inspiring,” added Kyle Landis.

PHOTOS: Columbus Women’s March 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WCMH photo/Mike Klug WCMH photo/Mike Klug WCMH photo/Mike Klug WCMH photo/Mike Klug WCMH photo/Mike Klug WCMH photo/Mike Klug

Last year began with a record number of women attending the Women’s March. Then later in the year the #MeToo movement gained steam. Many women here say they want to carry that momentum in to 2018.

So women and men across the nation and here in central Ohio say they will no longer be silent.

“I think all voices need to be heard,” said marcher Mytheli Sreenivas. “I think right now a lot of voices have been silenced, the voices of women, the voices of people of color, the voices of the undocumented immigrants, and I think it’s important for all of us to come out here to talk about what’s important to us and the direction we want the country to move in.”

Speakers talked about gerrymandering, voting rights, and organizing disenfranchised communities for the midterm elections on November 6th, 2018.