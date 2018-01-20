Kind Officer Plays Piano for 93-Year-Old Whose Home Was Burglarized

Bull said he offered so play for him and the elderly man was glad he did. In a video, the man happily watches as Bull plays the song.

“It made his day, as you can see in the video you can see how much he appreciated it. Job satisfaction,” Bull wrote.

Bull said the man also shared stories about being pilot in the war, and how he lost his wife on Christmas Eve a few years ago.

“He was really pleased that we had checked in on him to see that he was ok,” Bull wrote.

