Man killed in early morning shooting in Newark

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — An early morning shooting in Newark has left one man dead.

According to the Newark Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence at 70 Cherry Street around 2:48am Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found David Barcus, 48, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Barcus was transported to Licking Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are in the process of evaluating and enhancing surveillance video. They believe they have identified the suspect’s vehicle and at least four subjects of interest at this time. Police say one or two of the people with the suspect appear to have had no direct involvement with the homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Newark Police Department at 740-349-1501 or Det. Steve Vanoy at 740-670-7928.

