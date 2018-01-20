Memorial service planned for beloved Michigan airport dog

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo shows Piper the dog at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Mich. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at City Opera House in Traverse City for Piper, who became an internet sensation for keeping the northern Michigan airports runways free of critters. The 9-year-old dog was euthanized Jan. 3, 2018, after battling prostate cancer. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP, File)

TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP) — Friends and fans are bidding farewell to a speedy border collie that became an internet sensation for keeping a northern Michigan airport’s runways free of critters.

A memorial service for Piper is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at City Opera House in Traverse City. The 9-year-old dog was euthanized Jan. 3 after battling prostate cancer.

He became the official wildlife-control canine at Cherry Capital Airport in winter of 2015 — the nemesis of geese, ducks and even snowy owls.

Images of Piper on the job, wearing his airport vest, ear muffs and goggles, made their way onto online social forum Reddit. He quickly became a top hit. Curious fans even caused network problems on the airport’s website.

He was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago and treated with chemotherapy.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s